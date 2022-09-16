WILD FRIDAYS!

Purple Sea Star or Ochre Starfish

Keystone species of the Pacific Ocean the Purple Sea Star can live 20 years and only predators are gulls (you’d think they would find something else to eat hahaha) and sea otters. Magically regenerate lost limbs. They eat mussels, clams, snails, barnacles and sea urchins, prying them open with their tube feet! Juveniles spend several weeks floating in the open ocean before finding a rock to latch onto. Or as I like to think of it, a crabs starry sky. Hahaha.