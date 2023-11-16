Explore the vibrant world of Canadian Indigenous music with our curated list of talented Indigenous artists from across the country. Immerse yourself in the beats and celebrate the richness of our nation's Indigenous culture through their extraordinary music creations. Celeigh Cardinal · iTunes · Discogs The Devil Is a Blue-Eyed Man : 03:33 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Trans-Siberian Orchestra · iTunes · Discogs Christmas / Sarajevo 12/24 (Instrumental) : 03:25 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Jason Burnstick · iTunes · Discogs Stay : 04:16 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Aysanabee · iTunes · Discogs Seeseepano : 03:19 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Joshua Haulli · iTunes · Discogs Tusaqpaktavut : 01:54 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Elisapie, Orchestre Symphonique De Montreal & Simon Leclerc · iTunes · Discogs Qanniuguma : 04:20 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Charlie Panigoniak · iTunes · Discogs Nutaraulauqsimajugut (Deluxe Edition) : 02:42 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Nadia Gaudet · iTunes · Discogs Le jeu : 03:22 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Joey Stylez · iTunes · Discogs Save Your Soul (Radio Version) [feat. Black*kiss] : 03:16 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Leanne Betasamosake Simpson · iTunes · Discogs I Pity the Country : 04:54 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Samian · iTunes · Discogs Tshinanu (feat. Kashtin) : 04:13 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) HellnBack, Junior, Cequal D, J Track & O.G. Zigz · iTunes · Discogs My Swag : 04:06 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) Jesslee & Kyla Jade · iTunes · Discogs One Last Time : 02:22 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s) M Gangsta & TwinFlames · iTunes · Discogs Fire : 04:00 Your browser does not support the audio element. (preview :30s)