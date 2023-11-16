Subscribe to Local News

Explore the vibrant world of Canadian Indigenous music with our curated list of talented Indigenous artists from across the country.

Immerse yourself in the beats and celebrate the richness of our nation's Indigenous culture through their extraordinary music creations.

Album Art
Celeigh Cardinal
The Devil Is a Blue-Eyed Man : 03:33· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Christmas / Sarajevo 12/24 (Instrumental) : 03:25· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Jason Burnstick
Stay : 04:16· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Aysanabee
Seeseepano : 03:19· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Joshua Haulli
Tusaqpaktavut : 01:54· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Elisapie, Orchestre Symphonique De Montreal & Simon Leclerc
Qanniuguma : 04:20· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Charlie Panigoniak
Nutaraulauqsimajugut (Deluxe Edition) : 02:42· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Nadia Gaudet
Le jeu : 03:22· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Joey Stylez
Save Your Soul (Radio Version) [feat. Black*kiss] : 03:16· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Leanne Betasamosake Simpson
I Pity the Country : 04:54· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Samian
Tshinanu (feat. Kashtin) : 04:13· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
HellnBack, Junior, Cequal D, J Track & O.G. Zigz
My Swag : 04:06· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
Jesslee & Kyla Jade
One Last Time : 02:22· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)
Album Art
M Gangsta & TwinFlames
Fire : 04:00· iTunes · Discogs
(preview :30s)

