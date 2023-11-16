Explore the vibrant world of Canadian Indigenous music with our curated list of talented Indigenous artists from across the country.
Immerse yourself in the beats and celebrate the richness of our nation's Indigenous culture through their extraordinary music creations.
Celeigh Cardinal (preview :30s)
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
(preview :30s)
Christmas / Sarajevo 12/24 (Instrumental) : 03:25· iTunes · Discogs
Jason Burnstick (preview :30s)
Aysanabee (preview :30s)
Joshua Haulli (preview :30s)
Elisapie, Orchestre Symphonique De Montreal & Simon Leclerc (preview :30s)
Charlie Panigoniak (preview :30s)
Nadia Gaudet (preview :30s)
Joey Stylez
(preview :30s)
Save Your Soul (Radio Version) [feat. Black*kiss] : 03:16· iTunes · Discogs
Leanne Betasamosake Simpson (preview :30s)
Samian (preview :30s)
HellnBack, Junior, Cequal D, J Track & O.G. Zigz (preview :30s)
Jesslee & Kyla Jade (preview :30s)
M Gangsta & TwinFlames (preview :30s)