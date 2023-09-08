The Eurasian Collared Dove is a pretty interesting species for it’s remarkable spread across the globe. Native to the Indian subcontinent and parts of Asia, this dove has become a prominent figure in many areas of the world and is considered invasive.

One of the most distinctive features of the Eurasian Collared Dove is its melodious and repetitive call, which sounds like “coo-COO-coo,” often likened to a gentle and soothing rhythm. This vocalization has earned it the colloquial name of the “rain dove.” Moreover, its name is derived from the crescent-shaped black collar marking on its neck. This is a striking visual characteristic that sets it apart from other dove species.

While it’s native to Eurasia, it managed to establish populations in regions as far-flung as North America, Australia, and Africa. The rapid global spread of this bird is often attributed to its adaptability to urban environments and its prolific breeding habits. In North America, for example, the species was virtually non-existent until the 1970s but now ranks among the most common birds on the continent.