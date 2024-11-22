The latest storm is making avalanche conditions in the coastal backcountry a danger to avoid this weekend.

Avalanche Canada started seasonal forecasts this week, and this weekend it looks like people on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast will need to be extra careful on the slopes.

On the Island, up to 60 cm of new snow has fallen at upper elevations, accompanied by strong to extreme alpine winds.

On the coast, natural and rider-triggered avalanches are likely as snow and strong wind form new slabs of snow.

For both regions, the danger at the treeline and higher is flagged as considerable to high, with the agency recommending people make conservative terrain choices.

For the latest forecasts, visit the Avalanche Canada website.