Six new firefighters were welcomed during a badge pinning ceremony in Parksville and will now serve the community.

According to Parksville Fire, the class began training in May and before completing the course graduates must have finished approximately 300 hours of intensive coursework, training and hands-on experience.

Chief Marc Norris says it takes a lot to become a firefighter and the graduates’ dedication to the profession.

“We thank and recognize the families of volunteer firefighters,” he says. “It means time away from loved ones and putting others first.

“We look forward to seeing the positive impact these members will make in service to their community.”

Graduates include Eric Taylor, Koen Barbeau, Kobe Allerton, Matthew Staples, Jaden Dodds and Andrew Smee.