Utility bills across the Sunshine Coast Regional District are expected to be sent out and residents across the region could see an increase for some services.

According to the district, service increase amounts depend on location and type of service.

Water service fees are expected to increase starting at $34.97 to just over $80 depending on where you live, as well the district says garbage and food waste collection services in Halfmoon Bay, Roberts Creek, and Elphinstone will also increase by close to $12.

Fees for wastewater are also expected to rise, with Frontage fees expected to increase between $50 to $100 and user fees rising between $63 to just over $130.

The district says with the amount of calls they received about their bills last year, they’re aiming to respond to all calls ‘in a timely manner’ to help those who need it.

“Our staff aim is to respond to any inquiries within 72-hours,” they say. “Members of the public attending the front counter at the main Field Road office may experience a delay while staff deal with other enquiries.”

Questions about your bill can be found on the SCRD website.