Official numbers have been released for early voting turnout for ridings across the country.

After a record number of voters was announced of 7,280,975 voters during four days of early voting, detailed numbers for each province and their ridings have been released.

The seven million plus people was up from the previous elections number of 5,852,391.

In B.C., 1,104,151 cast a vote over the four days, up from 813,126 people in 2021.

North Island – Powell River had 27,760 people cast a vote.

Courtenay – Alberni saw 32,536 voters cast their ballots early.

In the Nanaimo – Ladysmith riding, 30,051 people cast their vote.

Cowichan – Malahat – Langford had 29,602 cast their vote early.

Saanich – Gulf Islands had the highest number of voters in the Vista Radio Vancouver Island’s area, with 37,468.

West Vancouver – Sunshine Coast – Sea to Sky Country had the lowest early voter turnout across Vista Radio Vancouver Island’s area, with 27,129.

The 45th General Election takes place Monday, April 28.