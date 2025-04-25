A man has been injured after suffering an apparent gunshot wound injury this morning.

The shooting happened around 6:00 a.m. in Bowen Park near the intersection of Bowen Road and Wakesiah Avenue.

RCMP conducted a search of an encampment at the park and searched a tent and the surrounding area, finding several firearms, property believed to be stolen, and several prohibited items.

R/Cst. Gary O’Brien said one person was initially taken into custody but has since been released with no charges pending.

“While it is early in the investigation, it appears the injury may have been self-inflicted. Police were unable to find any other victims and no suspects have been identified.”

The man was taken to hospital, and there is no new update on his status.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line.