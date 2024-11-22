Many services will be affected by the mail strike, and the City of Nanaimo says they’re providing an alternative for residents in businesses to help them avoid fines and interest.

According to the city, there have already been delays in sending out notices and other correspondence from the city and using the online services to pay outstanding balances will help when it comes to property tax payments, vendor payments, and other services.

They add any outstanding invoices mailed before the postal strike that haven’t been paid by Dec. 31, 2024, will be transferred to next year’s property taxes starting Jan. 1 and will accrue daily interest.

Mayor Leonard Krog says using the city’s online services will help mitigate delays and also help with interest costs because of late payments.

“We understand these delays may be inconvenient, and we encourage residents and businesses to take advantage of our online services,” he says. “Our team is here to assist with any questions or concerns during this time.”

The city says residents and businesses can sign up for electronic payments via the MyCity link.