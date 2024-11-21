Nanaimo RCMP says they’ve confirmed one person has died in a fire that destroyed a home at 1019 Old Victoria Road yesterday.

The fire, which was reported at 5:00 a.m. yesterday (Wednesday) closed off a section of road while crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

Police say they’re still investigating the cause of the fire along with the BC Coroners Service, and so far, they’ve ruled out suspicious activity.

The scene is still being secured, but RCMP say it’s only for insurance purposes and everyone in the area should treat it as a secured location.