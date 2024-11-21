A legal settlement has been reached between the City of Nanaimo and former Chief Administrative Officer Tracy Samra (Tracy Fleck).

According to the city, both former mayor Bill McKay and councillor Sheryl Armstrong have resolved their differences with Samra and have reached an agreement they believe is to their mutual satisfaction.

The city says due to a confidentiality agreement, none of the parties will be able to comment on the terms of the agreement.

Samra started as an interim CAO in November of 2015, until she was hired full-time less than a year later but was dismissed in May of 2018.