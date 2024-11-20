Police are looking for any information about the whereabouts of a missing person after a home was destroyed this morning.

A fire was reported shortly after 5 am on Wednesday morning at a home in the 1019 block of Victoria Road. By the time fire crews and police arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Witnesses told investigators that shortly after the fire was reported, an adult who is believed to reside in the home may have gone back inside. Their whereabouts are currently unknown.

Fire crews are still on scene as the fire is not yet completely out, and it’s not safe to enter the home.

Anyone with information should contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.