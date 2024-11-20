Multiple ferry sailings got cancelled this morning thanks to the ongoing windstorm.

In a social media post, BC Ferries says the sailing cancellations come because of the current windstorm, affecting Campbell River – Quathiaski Cove, Alert Bay – Port McNeill – Sointula, Departure Bay – Horsehoe Bay, and Little River – Westview.

This storm caused 36 sailing cancellations for Campbell River, four for Port McNeill, and two for Little River.

While Departure to Horseshoe lost multiple sailings, BC Ferries says weather conditions have improved for the route, with service having returned at 10:40 a.m. Alert Bay also returned to regular service.

For Little River to Westview, multiple sailings are at risk of cancellation till 8:45 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Campbell River gets regular service back starting at 5 pm.