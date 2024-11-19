The City of Nanaimo and the BC Labour Heritage Centre unveiled a new plaque that will commemorate the victims of a 1951 plane crash.

In October of that year, Queen Charlotte Airlines Flight 107 carrying workers from the Kemano Power Project near Kitimat to Vancouver crashed into the North Slope of Mt. Benson during adverse weather conditions.

All 23 souls on board were lost, 7 bodies were shipped to their homes and the remaining 16 were buried in a mass grave in Bowen Cemetery.

“The aircraft was carrying construction workers from the Aluminum Company of Canada (ALCAN) hydro dam and smelter project in Kitimat to their homes in and near Vancouver,” reads the plaque in part.

The memorial will be provided to the city at no cost by the BC Labour Heritage Centre and will replace a small stone memorial at the same location.

The memorial will consist of a bronze plaque set into a marble base.