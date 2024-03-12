A crash just outside of Qualicum Beach is now being treated as a fatal collision according to BC Highway Patrol.

As a result of the crash, three individuals were transported to hospital and one of them, an 80-year-old Alberta man recently succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Initially, the Alberta man stopped to assist a female driver who had hit a pole, her vehicle was still partially on the road. While they were standing near the crash an oncoming vehicle hit the wreck, striking the man and woman. In a media release, BCHP says that the man saw the oncoming vehicle and pushed the female out of the way, likely saving her life.

Oceanside RCMP was first on the scene and determined that the second driver may have been impaired.

Now BC Highway Patrol is leading the investigation and they are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage related to the collision.