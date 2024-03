Nanaimo RCMP is asking for help locating Gregory Nowosad.

The 65-year-old hasn’t been seen in 5 days and his family and friends are worried about his well being.

He was last seen at his residence on or before March 1st, 2024.

He is described as a Caucasian male with short brown, greying hair and brown eyes.

Gregory is an avid hiker often in the Mount Benson Regional Regional Park area.

Anyone with information on Nowosad’s location is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP (250)754-2345.