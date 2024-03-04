SD 46 says that the following schools will be closed today due to varying winter weather and power outages on the Sunshine Coast.

Langdale Elementary

Elphinstone Secondary

Gibsons Elementary

Cedar Grove Elementary

Sunshine Coast Alternative School (Gibsons Heritage Building)

They add that Roberts Creek Elementary is open but will have reduced bus services due to unsafe road conditions on side streets.

There will be no bus service in Upper Creek and south of Roberts Creek. Buses will only run from Roberts Creek Road and north.