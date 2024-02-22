Nanaimo Fire & Rescue says there were only minor injuries after a fire broke out in the 6000 block of Hammond Bay Road.

The call came in around 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 20 and assistant chief Troy Libbus says the fire was small and no damage was reported.

“It wasn’t a big fire at all,” he says. “There was some smoke left over, but no damage was found.”

LIbbus says the building was being evacuated by the time emergency crews arrived, but out of all the occupants, only one man was sent to hospital with burns to his face.

The woman who called the fire department was treated by BCEHS for minor smoke inhalation.