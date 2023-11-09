Residents across the SCRD will get to have their say in a review of handyDART which has been launched between BC Transit and the SCRD.

According to the district, the review is intended to gather insights and experiences from residents into the door-to-door transit service designed to help those with disabilities increase their mobility.

They say the review will include two surveys and information from focus groups involving those who use the service weighing in on concerns.

The second survey will be geared towards non-users of the transit system but instead will be centered around the caregivers or be a representative of a community group that cares for or advocates for those who use it.

Surveys will be available until Dec. 15 at various locations, or online, and the district says anyone interested in contributing should visit their website.