The RDN board has decided to re-elect their board chair and bring a fresh face to the role of vice-chair after they concluded elections yesterday.

According to the district, elections are held annually, at the first board meeting after Nov. 1 to determine who will lead all the board meetings until the next election is held.

The board elected Vanessa Craig to her second term as chair and brought Stuart McLean to his first term as vice-chair for the RDN.

Craig says being re-elected was an honour and will allow her to help guide the district through the new vision for the RDN.

“I look forward to working with Vice-Chair McLean, and the entire board of directors as we implement our new strategic plan,” she says.

McLean says this first term will be a challenge, but he is ready for the task.

“I am very pleased to have the opportunity and support chair Craig in this capacity,” he says. “The RDN Board has a very busy year ahead of it to support residents in the region.”

McLean will replace vice-chair Tyler Brown.

The board is comprised of 19 elected officials across four municipalities including the City of Nanaimo, District of Lantzville, City of Parksville, and the Town of Qualicum Beach, as well as seven electoral areas.