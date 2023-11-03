The City of Nanaimo, in partnership with the RDN, has been awarded the Complete Communities grant to fund an assessment that would support building a more complete community in the Woodgrove area.

According to a media release, the province awarded the $200,000 grant through the Ministry of Housing and the Union of BC Municipalities to support local governments in the creation of more diverse housing, and a wide range of employment opportunities as well as increasing the transportation infrastructure.

The city says investing in Nanaimo’s north end aligns with the city’s plan of development to create more urban centres with the goal of having complete communities.

Mayor Leonard Krog says the grant is the first step in growing the community and will provide residents with more opportunities.

“There’s a lot of complexity and a grant like this is a great step towards making complete communities happen,” Krog says. “When they’re in place they will provide more housing, improved transportation options, and offer services and other amenities within walking distance.”

RDN chair Vanessa Craig says she echoes Krog’s statement and the grant is a great way for the two governments to work together.

“This grant will help the RDN and the City of Nanaimo continue to work together to improve ways we travel to, and within, the Woodgrove area.”

Funding for this assessment will inform land use decisions, ways to improve transportation networks, streamline infrastructure improvements, and explore opportunities to create more compact, complete and accessible communities.