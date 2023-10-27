Nanaimo RCMP is asking for help to locate a 48-year-old Nanaimo woman who has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday.

Police say that Anita James has been living at Samaritan House in downtown Nanaimo and because of her medical condition, they have reason to be concerned for her well-being.

James is described as an Indigenous woman weighing approximately 100 pounds, with a hint of hot pink hair colour, and uses a wheelchair for mobile assistance.

If anyone has information on her location, they are asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at (250) 754-2345.