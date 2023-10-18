The RDN is looking for volunteers who have an interest in the outdoors, culture, planning and waste management to form several committees across the district.

The RDN says volunteers will work with their prospective committees by providing a focal point for cooperation between community interests and the RDN on local governance issues.

Applications should be submitted by Nov. 13, and applicants are expected to express an interest and expertise in their area of selection.

Board selection is expected to run until Dec. 31 and each applicant will be expected to complete a two- or three-year term.

For a complete list of positions visit the RDN’s website.