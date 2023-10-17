The City of Nanaimo says acts of hate and violence have absolutely no place in the community and they will continue to provide a welcoming and safe place for anyone wanting to call the city home.

In a statement mayor Leonard Krog addressed some of the key concerns that he says have caused the city to act, making sure Nanaimo removes discrimination and barriers.

“We are committed to ensuring Nanaimo is an inclusive, welcoming and safe place for all who choose this vibrant city as their home,” Krog says. “We stand in solidarity with the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and condemn all acts of hate and violence towards its members of their community.”

As Stats Canada illustrated in a report from 2021, hate crimes have risen across the country with each province and territory experiencing different statistical change, but rates across B.C. increased by 27 per cent in 2021 and by 72 per cent over the past two years.

Krog says the increase in discrimination, and hate crimes, is alarming and the city needs to address them before it gets out of hand.

“We will continue to take action by implementing policies, procedures and practices that support and promote diversity, equity and inclusion,” he says. “The BC Human Rights Code prohibits municipalities from discriminating against anyone in the provision of any accommodation, service or facility that is customarily available to the public.”

He says council will always uphold the policies around the inclusion of all residents embedded in the city plan, Nanaimo Reimagined.

“We wish to make it clear that this is not OK. Diversity is the heartbeat of our city, and hate has no place in our city,” he says.

The statement stems from a demonstration that took place last month protesting SOGI 123 in classrooms at city hall.