Sunshine Coast RCMP are inviting you to their next tea time, as Tea with a Mountie returns this week.

They say they’re running the event once a month at different spaces throughout the Sunshine Coast. They’re asking you to bring along your questions and ideas for helping the community thrive.

They say they’re looking forward to meeting members of the community.

Officers will be at the Sechelt Legion on Wharf Ave. for 10 am on Thursday, October 19.