Almost two million dollars has been allocated by the City of Nanaimo to help address gun and gang violence and build more spaces to help deter youth from participating in criminal activity.

The funds have been provided through Public Safety Canada in connection with Building Safer Communities Fund to create safe youth gathering places, youth outreach, connecting youth to the land, Snawaylth, youth mentoring, enhancing existing programs, and media and communications to address discrimination.

Council endorsed the Nanaimo Youth Resilience Strategy during their May 1 meeting which outlines six focus areas to help prevent youth from engaging in violent behavior and activities.

The city says they will work alongside the Snuneymuxw First Nation on a holistic approach, especially an approach around this can foster future youth.

Councillor Paul Manly says improving public safety begins with prevention, but it is everyone’s responsibility.

- Advertisement -

“By supporting children and youth, we can strengthen their resilience and reduce the likelihood that vulnerable young people will be drawn into guns and gang violence,” he says. “We are very thankful to those who submitted a grant application and for the federal funding that will make these projects happen.”

Projects that will be funded are; Mindful Mentoring, Nanaimo South Youth Hub, Youth Initiatives, Connections, Food for Youth, RugbyWorks, and Uy’Sqwalawun (Good Heart and Mind).

The city says they expect the projects to be funded from Oct. 1 to Mar. 31, 2026.