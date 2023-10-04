Twenty thousand dollars in grant funding is now being offered by the City of Nanaimo to support small-scale creative environmental projects.

The city says up to $5,000 per project will go to programs that support projects to improve the environmental health of natural systems, enhance residents’ connections to nature, provide educational values, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and prepare the community for climate change impacts.

According to a media release the grant will also foster programs that were not eligible for funding through the Community Watershed grant launched last year.

Councillor Paul Manly says funding like this is just one way the city is allowing community groups to help protect and support the environment, especially after what the province has endured.

“There are so many groups in the community doing tremendous work in restoring and protecting our environment, reducing emissions, and helping the city respond to climate change,” he says. “The Community Environmental Sustainability grant will provide the necessary funding to support this work.”

- Advertisement -

The city says organizations which are environmental non-profits, local stewardship groups, school groups, religious organizations, and participants in the Acting for Climate Together Program are encouraged to have their application in by Nov. 10 to be considered.

A full list and application can be found on the city’s website.