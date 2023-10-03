The City of Nanaimo is once again, for the fourth year in a row, dedicating October to raising awareness on emergency preparedness by encouraging everyone to be ready in the event of a disaster.

The city will be hosting several different themes throughout this month to allow Nanaimo residents to become more familiar on how to deal with emergencies from fires and earthquakes to storms and power outages.

The city says they will be sharing messages throughout October to help everyone prepare, and they add education and preparation is the key to survival in a disaster setting.

Events such as Fire Prevention Week will be hosted from Oct. 8 to 14 are being held to help residents prepare in the event a fire breaks out in their home, as well the city plans to host ShakeoutBC, on Oct. 19, to bring earthquake preparation.

Councillor Paul Manly says knowing how to respond can be the first step to ensuring survival.

- Advertisement -

“Even though we can’t predict when a disaster will hit, there are actions we can take to prepare,” Manly says. “Putting together an emergency kit, developing an escape plan, and registering for the city’s Voyent Alert emergency system can protect you and your family.”

To learn more on the city’s emergency plan visit their website.