Sixty-eight applications from across the country were submitted for the role of CAO in the City of Nanaimo, but the best was from a local resident with 29 years of experience and leadership in local government, 27 of which have been in Nanaimo.

Dale Lindsay is a graduate of the School of Urban and Regional Planning at the University of Waterloo, in Ontario, and is also a member of both the Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators and the Local Government Management Administration.

Mayor Leonard Krog says the city looked at applications from across the country, but Lindsay was highly recommended by his fellow peers, and most qualified.

“Our former CAO, Jake Rudolph, appointed him as deputy CAO so he already has extensive knowledge of the job,” Krog says.

Krog not only acknowledged Lindsay’s extensive portfolio but also went on to say he is one of the most respected people in the city.

“He is not only the popular choice, but he is the right choice,” Krog says. “His skill set, delivery, and the respect he has proven he is the man for the job, but it was necessary for the city to engage in an appropriate search and process.

“He is always striving for governance excellence, providing mentorship to his colleagues and serving the community, mayor, council, and staff with the utmost integrity.”

Lindsay says he is very humbled to accept the position and serve the community.

“I look forward to supporting our dedicated staff and to building on existing relationships with our many community partners who are key to the success of Nanaimo,” Lindsay says.

Lindsay was appointed to the role on Sept. 7 and will take office on Oct. 2.