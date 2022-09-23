WILD FRIDAY!

Featuring the Black Bear.

Saw Yogi up by the bypass. Keystone species and number in around 150,000 in BC. Alpha Males can grow up to 500 lbs. Black Bears can range in color from brown and cinnamon to almost a blue and of course white, as in the spirit bears! Found in every province and territory in Canada with ranges of males often more than 100km squared. They will eat almost anything and have to eat lots as they prepare for the cold months where they essentially sleep for over 3 months, not a true hibernation, but a lazy Sunday that lasts for 120 days!