Dignitaries from the region gathered to discuss the key challenges around forestry and how the recent curtailments at the Chemainus Sawmill have impacted the region.

North Cowichan mayor Rob Douglas says discussions were centered specifically on how to turn the challenges being faced in the forestry sector into opportunities in the future.

“We discussed opportunities in the forestry sector, including mill curtailments, fibre access, updates to the Private Managed Forest land regulations, watershed health, and the success of the community fields,” he says.

Western Forest Products started curtailments on Jun. 18 due to what Douglas says was an inability to find a viable supply of fibre, which affected 150 workers at the mill, and he (Douglas) says the community is uncertain about the future.

“In North Cowichan, we remain deeply concerned about the future of the Crofton pulp mill and Western Forest Products facility,” he says. “Especially in light of the recent curtailment at the Chemainus sawmill.”

Last October, Western Forest Products said they’d be reducing their lumber production by 30 million board feet, which is blamed on market challenges.