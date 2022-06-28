- Advertisement -

Nanaimo, BC — Contractors who team up with the Mosaic Forest Management Corp.are getting special recognition for contributions they have made to the community. Zweig, President & CEO of Mosaic says “We are not successful unless everyone in and around our operations goes home safely every day. Every injury is preventable, and we will not rest until we achieve and maintain zero injuries.” To earn the recognition, In 2021, Mosaic achieved a medical incident rate of 1.58 per 200,000 hours worked (on a total of 2.6 million hours for the year), representing a 28% reduction over three years.

Mosaic Forest Management Corporation is in the business of sustainable forest stewardship, managing private timberlands and public forest tenures in Coastal British Columbia for more than a century. Mosaic employs several thousand people directly and indirectly, and is strongly committed to achieving positive economic, social and sustainability outcomes from the working forest.