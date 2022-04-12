- Advertisement -

Nanaimo city council is allocating as much as $10,000 for youth in the community to take part in the BC Sustainable Energy Association’s Cool It! Climate Leadership training program.

The program helps teach students in grades 4 and 5 and secondary school about climate change.

“Educating and empowering our younger generations about climate change is an obvious priority,” said Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog in a news release.

“Not only are they our planet’s future leaders, but they’re the generation that is best equipped to handle change; they’re too young to be stuck in their ways, and they’re going to face the effects of climate change for much longer than the rest of us.”

The program includes an interactive workshop and games.

Students will also participate in a challenge intended to motivate families to reduce energy consumption after the workshop.

“The board of education fully appreciates the continued partnership it has with the City of Nanaimo,” said Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools board chair Charlene McKay.

“This new and exciting partnership will now have us venture into the classroom while aligning directly with the board’s goal of environmental stewardship and sustainability. We know that energy management and conservation are important subjects for our students who have been seeking and making change in their schools for many years.”