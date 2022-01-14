If you’ve had trouble finding local shops in Nanaimo, the Chamber of Commerce hopes to make it easier for you to find what you’re looking for.

“People who want to shop local can source options more easily through this website and subscribe for special offers from local businesses” according to Kim Smythe, Chamber CEO. “We’ve been promoting the ‘Think Local’ mantra for a long while, this funding allows us to supercharge that promotion and add a new digital asset – ShopLocalNanaimo.ca.”

The chamber launched the registration for the webpage on the 12th, with help from a federal government grant.

Smythe adds that 90% of businesses in Nanaimo are locally owned, and they hope to ‘promote as many of these as possible in a free, online, searchable directory— Chamber member or not.’

“We want to count local organizations as partners,” said Smythe, “including the Old City Quarter, Downtown Nanaimo, Tourism Nanaimo, the City and many others to share the promotion of local shopping.”

The website has already gone up, and offers shoppers the ability to sign up for an email newsletter to get information on special offers.