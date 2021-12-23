In compliance with the new health orders, the Regional District of Nanaimo is cancelling its New Years Eve transit service.

The extended service portion of the transit service will now end at 12:30am on January 1st. Free transit will continue to be provided from 8pm on December 31st to 12:30am that evening.

December 23rd and 24th will see reduced weekday service— no ‘S’ Trips; same as summer schedule. December 25th will be Sunday level service, December 26th will be Saturday level service.

December 31st will be reduced weekday service until 8pm, where the free evening service will last until 12:30am.

January 1st and 2nd will both be Sunday level service, until the service returns to normal on January 3rd.