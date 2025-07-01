A public inquiry about community event safety has been submitted to the B.C. Government.

On May 7, Premier David Eby commissioned this inquiry following the Lapu Lapu Day Festival attack on April 26, which saw 11 people dead, and many others injured in South Vancouver.

The goal of the commission was to examine and report how to improve security and safety for events across the province, with a final report to be submitted by the end of June.

In a statement on Monday, Attorney General Niki Sharma says the commission provided both information and recommendations to event organizers, local governments and public safety officials when putting together the report.

“I am pleased to have received the report from the commissioner of inquiry into community events safety in B.C., Christopher E. Hinkson,” said Sharma.

While the report was being made, the Union of BC Municipalities gave Commissioner Hinkson feedback on the inquiry, outlining issues the province needs to consider from local governments about community events.

The union says the province should not go with a one-size-fits-all approach.

“At a time when local governments are struggling to address a multitude of new and enhanced responsibilities, further budgetary impacts could cause some events to be cancelled,” said the Union.

“Flexibility is also important given that local governments across B.C. have different resource and capacity levels. In smaller communities, there may be as few as one staff member in charge of overseeing community events as part of a wide-ranging portfolio of responsibilities. Any impact on policing resources would also come with a significant financial impact, as local governments pay the largest share of policing costs in B.C.”

Along with flexibility, the Union asks for local events to reflect local needs and for greater mental health support, adding these decisions could improve safety.

The report will be presented to cabinet in the next few days, where afterwards, it will be filed and be available to the public.