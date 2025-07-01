Many are celebrating a Canada Day unlike any other in recent times.

That comes from Premier David Eby, who issued a statement about Canada Day this morning.

“People will gather to enjoy food and fireworks, as well as parties and parades,” said Eby in the statement. “This is a wonderful time for communities to gather and celebrate our peaceful and democratic country.”

He says this Canada Day comes as the country faces unprecedented economic and political threats. Those include the U.S. imposed tariffs and the Trump Administration’s rhetoric of making Canada the 51st state.

The pushback against the tariffs and rhetoric is leading to a renewed sense of patriotism this year.

Eby also says these threats have sharpened appreciation for what has been accomplished in Canada, adding that to be Canadian is to be proud of the way we take care of each other.

“The challenges we face in improving our country are many, and we are so confident that we will find solutions by working together,” said Eby.

“The pride we feel for our country does not mean we ignore our own troubled and complicated history. Canada Day offers an opportunity for reflection on the impact of colonialism on generations of Indigenous Peoples. Our government is dedicated to addressing these matters in a spirit of reconciliation in partnership with Indigenous Peoples.”

Eby ends the statement by wishing everyone a happy Canada Day.