RDN funds Oceanside recreation with grants

RDN funds Oceanside recreation with grants 

By Tyler Hay
(My Coast Now file photo)

The Regional District of Nanaimo will give community groups a total of $37,560 for recreation projects in the Oceanside area. 

The Oceanside Recreation Services grants are separated into two categories: youth (11-18 years) and community. The majority of the money went to the community category ($32,600), with grants awarded to 20 different organizations. 

Three organizations were awarded a total of $4,960 in the youth category. 

The money will be used for programs, events and projects. Some projects funded include Ballenas Secondary School prom and graduation party ($1,230), the purchase of a new Automated External Defibrillator for the Arrowsmith Agricultural Association ($2,500) and tents, banners and flags for the Arrowsmith Cycling Club ($2,500). 

A full list of grant recipients can be found on the RDN’s website.

