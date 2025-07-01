The B.C. Government wants your thoughts on its plan to lower emissions by filling in a survey.

On Monday, the Province announced that independent climate-policy experts are reviewing the programs and policies of CleanBC.

It’s an initiative aiming to turn B.C. into a low carbon economy while making clean energy affordable and reliable.

The province says the review would see how well CleanBC is working, how it can be improved and how it has affected communities and the economy.

“CleanBC includes supports for cleaner transportation, home and building upgrades, and reducing emissions from industry,” said the province.

“The review is being led by independent climate-policy experts Merran Smith and Dan Woynillowicz. The panel will engage with Indigenous people, local governments, environmental non-government organizations, industry, climate experts, the Climate Solutions Council and other interest holders.”

The province says feedback from the public can better inform any findings from this review.

After getting feedback, the government will get draft recommendations this September, with plans to submit a final report of the review by late fall.

To send feedback, you are asked to fill in this survey by August 1.