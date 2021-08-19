New running track and playground improvements for Nanaimo
Crews are working in a couple of recreational areas in Nanaimo this week.
The track at the Rotary Bowl, behind NDSS High School, is getting replaced.
The process includes several steps:
- Peel the old surface up
- Asphalt repair, using a polyurethane product
- Multiple pours of the new running surface base
- Spraying the top traction surface
- Line painting
The work will take until late October to finish, and the area will be closed until then.
And Phase 2 has started at the Harewood Centennial Park playground, which is adjacent to John Barsby Secondary school. Phase 1 was completed in the Spring of 2021 and saw the addition of:
- 4 new belt swings
- 2 infant swings
- 2 inclusive swings
For Phase 2, rubber surfacing is being installed, along with “Inclusive Orbit” equipment, which is s a playground spinner that can accommodate a wheelchair, and has areas to sit or stand while it turns. The site is also getting new concrete curbing.
A grant from the Kal-Tire RePlay Fund is being used for the rubber surfacing, which incorporates around 670 used vehicle tires. The Nanaimo Lions Club has sponsored the new equipment.