Crews are working in a couple of recreational areas in Nanaimo this week.

The track at the Rotary Bowl, behind NDSS High School, is getting replaced.

The process includes several steps:

Peel the old surface up Asphalt repair, using a polyurethane product Multiple pours of the new running surface base Spraying the top traction surface Line painting

The work will take until late October to finish, and the area will be closed until then.

And Phase 2 has started at the Harewood Centennial Park playground, which is adjacent to John Barsby Secondary school. Phase 1 was completed in the Spring of 2021 and saw the addition of:

4 new belt swings

2 infant swings

2 inclusive swings

For Phase 2, rubber surfacing is being installed, along with “Inclusive Orbit” equipment, which is s a playground spinner that can accommodate a wheelchair, and has areas to sit or stand while it turns. The site is also getting new concrete curbing.

A grant from the Kal-Tire RePlay Fund is being used for the rubber surfacing, which incorporates around 670 used vehicle tires. The Nanaimo Lions Club has sponsored the new equipment.