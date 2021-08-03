A photo of one of the skatepark's walls, provided by Bob Michor

On September 12th, the Sechelt Skate Park is set to reopen with refurbished concrete, murals, and new rails.

David Connors, PR Director for the Rotary Club of the Sunshine Coast, stated that local businesses pitched in to help.

“Spani Developments donated a crew to help install a new rail feature at the park. Rent-It Canada donated powerwashing and concrete cutting equipment,” wrote Connors. “GBS donated bags of concrete crack sealer and Bill Stockwell sent a concrete truck up there to replace damaged areas. As well, Cloverdale Paint supplied us with brushes and paint for Chat students to create some very awesome murals at the park.”

During the grand reopening, professional skateboarder and actor Joe Buffalo will also be attending as a guest speaker.

Free food will be provided.