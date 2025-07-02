Comox town councillor and family doctor Jonathan Kerr is in the running to be the next leader of the B.C. Greens.

The party announced Wednesday Kerr is the first candidate approved to run in the leadership race. The party said it would release more names of those in the running over the coming days.

Voting will run from September 13 to 23, with the results set to be announced on September 24.

Kerr’s bio on his website said he has worked as a family doctor for over 20 years. He was elected twice as a councillor in Comox and is Vice Chair of the Comox Valley Regional District.

Kerr said he plans to celebrate his campaign launch with an event in Courtenay this Saturday.



“In the coming weeks I will be travelling throughout the province, meeting with voters to talk about how we can grow the B.C. Greens and deliver the change people want to see,” Kerr said in a statement.

West Vancouver-Sea to Sky MLA Jeremy Valeriote was named interim leader of the B.C. Greens after Sonia Furstenau stepped down in January. She had failed to secure a seat in October’s provincial election.

Valeriote is one of two Green Party members in the legislature, with Rob Botterell sitting as MLA for Saanich North and the Islands.