Two months in, construction of the Halfmoon Bay Community Hall has seen significant progress.

That comes from the Sunshine Coast Regional District in an update on this project, which aims to build a community hall that offers space for events, meetings, and social gatherings for everyone living on the Sunshine Coast.

Construction of the hall started this April and as of last month, multiple milestones have been reached like upgrading the septic disposal field, installing a new water service, fire hydrant, and power pole, pouring the footings, and forming the foundation walls.

The district says an older shed structure on the southwest side of the site has been taken down, with the pit toilet decommissioned.

The aim is to make the hall available by summer next year.