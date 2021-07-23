The Regional District of Nanaimo is asking for feedback on two proposed bylaws regarding solid waste disposal.

The Mandatory Waste Source Separation bylaw and the Waste Hauler Licensing bylaw are stated to increase the diversion of recyclable waste from families and businesses.

“Once implemented, the two bylaws will support the growth of the local circular economy by providing more opportunities for local haulers and encouraging the development of local recycling markets. The bylaws will also help preserve the remaining 22-year lifespan of the Regional Landfill,” says the district.

If the bylaws pass, they would require businesses (and ‘multi-family dwellings’) to separate their waste into organics, recycling and garbage containers for collection. Collection would be done by a licensed RDN hauler, or can be done by the business itself.

The bylaws would also make businesses that haul waste for profit obtain licenses.

In order to collect feedback on the bylaws, the district will be hosting public webinars on August 19th and September 9th at 10am.

“Our region has one of the highest rates of waste diversion in the province thanks to the commitment of residents to recycling,” said Tyler Brown, RDN Chair. “The new bylaws will further help us reach our target of 90 per cent diversion of waste from the landfill by 2029 by providing tangible incentives to waste haulers and ensuring that businesses, institutions and all residents have an on-site container system to separate their waste into organics, recycling and garbage for collection.”

More information on the specifics of the bylaws, as well as forms to provide feedback, can be found here.