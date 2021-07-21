An investigation is now underway after what’s believed to be human remains were spotted on northwestern Vancouver Island.

According to Port McNeill RCMP Sgt. Curtis Davis, the remains, which he confirms to be ‘very old,’ were found along a beach in the Kyuquot First Nations community.

“They were originally discovered by employees of the Kyuquot Nation,” Davis says. “They took us out to the scene, and took us to the point where they were found.”

He says police arrived on scene via helicopter.

“It is currently being investigated by the Archaeological Department of the Ministry of Forestry and the BC Coroners Service,” Davis adds.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.