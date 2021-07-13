The Stevie Smith Park in Nanaimo is open to the public again after undergoing its annual maintenance.

The city said the maintenance includes ‘work on keeping the jumps optimal.’ The three acre plot of land has a multitude of wooden ramps that need to be maintained for riders to jump off of them safely.

The park also undergoes routine maintenance of their tracks, which consists of adding new mulch and dirt to various jumps.

The park is described as ‘world class’ by Alpine Bike Parks, its general contractor, featuring ‘an array of jump lines ranging from beginner to expert’, as well as a pumptrack and skills park.