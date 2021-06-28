VIU students got an unexpected extra day added to their weekend.

The university cited ‘extremely high temperatures in the forecast’ as a reason to cancel Monday’s classes.

The university has not yet decided whether Tuesday’s classes will be cancelled.

The campus was open for students and faculty to ‘take respite’ from the heat, allowing open-access to areas with air conditioning. The library and the Upper Cafeteria, as well as the Cowichan and Powell River campuses were open for use.

The gym at the Nanaimo campus has been closed until further notice due to lack of air conditioning.

Employees were told to continue working as they regularly would, and if they felt unsafe, to ‘talk to their managers about making alternate arrangements such as taking the day as a vacation day.’

Tips on how to stay cool were also provided.