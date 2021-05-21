RCMP say several people have been arrested, after a man was shot dead in a Nanaimo strip mall parking lot.

They say at approximately 3:30 pm on Thursday May 20, 2021, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the Rock City Plaza parking lot, located at 2980 Island Highway, Nanaimo.

One male was found deceased in a parked vehicle, from apparent gunshot wounds. The BC Coroners Service is attending.

As the investigation developed, officers arrested several people at the Best Western Hotel on Metral Drive. A vehicle associated to these individuals has been seized. The Best Western hotel was secured for a period of time while officers searched the interior of the building for any forensic evidence related to the shooting.

“This is a dynamic investigation and at this time we cannot confirm if there are others who are not in custody, who may be involved in this shooting. As further information becomes known, the public will be advised,” said Constable Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

If you have any dash cam video from the area of Rock City Plaza from 3:15 pm to 3:45 pm today May 20th , please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-18372.