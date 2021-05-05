At 7:40am on Wednesday, two northbound semi-trailers collided approximately 200 meters north of the Island Highway and Northfield Road intersection.

One of the two drivers was injured and transported to the Nanaimo hospital.

While investigators examine the scene, both northbound lanes will be closed. Traffic on the Island Highway is being rerouted eastbound at the Northfield Road intersection towards Bowen Road. Southbound traffic has not been interrupted.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

UPDATE (3:50PM):

A 35 year old Nanaimo woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries, after what police are calling a “catastrophic” accident on the Parkway.

The woman was driving one of two semis that were heading north on the highway early Wednesday.

The trucks collided just past the Northfield Road intersection.

The male driver of the other semi was uninjured.

The accident caused the shutdown of that section of the Parkway for most of the day Wednesday.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact them.