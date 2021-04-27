A 50-year old Gibsons man who taught at a North Vancouver school faces a child pornography-related charge.

The Sunshine Coast RCMP says an investigation began in August after it was notified by an “electronic service provider, which alleged that an account user had child pornography in their possession.”

Following a lengthy investigation, a charge was approved by the BC Prosecution Service and was sworn against Graham Bowering on Monday, April 26.

The RCMP says Bowering had direct contact with children while working as a teacher in North Vancouver.

An examination of the available evidence does not show any children on the Lower Mainland identified as potential victims.

The RCMP says information about the case is being released in the interest of public safety and to further the police investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sunshine Coast RCMP in Sechelt at 604-885-2266.